Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) conducts a gunnery exercise with its MK-110, 57-millimeter gun in the Bering Sea June 23, 2025. Munro regularly trains to conduct defense operations as a worldwide deployable cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)