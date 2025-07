Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) rendezvous near Nome, Alaska, to transfer mission essential personnel June 28, 2025. The Coast Guard’s efforts to secure Arctic waterways aim to ensure American security, prosperity and freedom in the face of evolving Arctic security challenges and risks.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)