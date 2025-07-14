Coast Guard national security cutter returns to California following 121-day Bering Sea patrol

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) returned to their Alameda home port Wednesday following a 20,000-nautical-mile, 121-day deployment patrolling the Bering Sea.



Munro departed Alameda mid-March and operated throughout the Bering Sea during a months-long Alaska Patrol in support of the Coast Guard’s Arctic District.



The crew provided U.S. maritime presence in the region while patrolling along the maritime boundary line between the United States and Russia, supporting U.S. strategic interests in the North Pacific Ocean by promoting maritime governance and enforcing domestic fishery regulations.



Munro conducted 32 boardings of commercial fishing vessels to ensure compliance with U.S. law, preserve the integrity of U.S. fish stocks, encourage sustainable fishing practices, and maintain a level playing field within the U.S. exclusive economic zone. Exemplifying interagency coordination, Munro hosted a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration law enforcement officer aboard, enhancing enforcement efforts to protect the $6 billion Alaskan fishery.



Munro also served as the primary search and rescue (SAR) asset in the Bering Sea. During the patrol, the crew conducted more than 100 flight evolutions with three separate aircraft, qualifying eight pilots and increasing SAR readiness in the region. Most notably, Munro collaborated with Forward Operating Station Cold Bay, Alaska, to respond to a long-range SAR case.



During the operation, Munro served as a “lily pad,” refueling the Coast Guard helicopter at sea and maximizing its on-scene search time in the vicinity of Nunivak Island, more than 300 nautical miles from Cold Bay, for two people reportedly in the water from an overturned skiff.



The Coast Guard’s efforts to secure Arctic waterways aim to ensure American security, prosperity and freedom in the face of evolving Arctic security challenges and risks.



“Munro is happy to be home after a long and successful patrol,” said Munro’s commanding officer, Capt. Jim O’Mara. “Our job in the Bering Sea was to keep U.S. mariners safe, protect the economic integrity of the U.S. exclusive economic zone, and uphold the border control and territorial integrity of the U.S. Arctic. I can proudly say that we accomplished that mission on all fronts. We’re excited to return home to our friends and families after four months of hard work.”



Enhancing international collaborations, Munro hosted two Royal Canadian Navy exchange officers aboard for the four-month patrol. While aboard, the officers sharpened their seamanship skills, earning certifications as underway officer of the deck after an intensive qualification process that allowed them to lead the bridge team and navigate the cutter.



Commissioned in 2017, Munro is a Legend-class national security cutter named for Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guardsman awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in 1942, sacrificing himself in the defense, rescue and evacuation of a U.S. Marine battalion from Point Cruz at Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.



Coast Guard Base Alameda is the home port for four national security cutters which are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide and have a 4,600-long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles and can hold a crew of up to 170. Munro routinely conducts operations throughout the Pacific, where the cutter’s combination of range, speed and ability to operate in extreme weather conditions provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.



###

Date Posted: 07.23.2025