    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea [Image 5 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea

    BERING SEA

    06.05.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A boarding team from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755), including Lt. j.g. Justin Canovas (left), Lt. j.g. Sara Rutman (middle), and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Meehan (right), conduct a boarding of a fishing vessel in the Aleutian Island chain June 5, 2025. Munro conducted a total of 32 boardings in the Bering Sea to preserve fisheries resources and ensure each vessel’s safety, survival and communications gear complied with federal regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Visaggio.)

    Bering Sea
    ALPAT
    Munro
    USCG
    Arctic District

