State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Capt. Matthew Fehler, Washington State Patrol talks with soldiers from Det. 1, Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion about their drone systems during a visit to Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)