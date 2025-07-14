Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Capt. Matthew Fehler, Washington State Patrol talks with soldiers from Det. 1, Delta Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion about their drone systems during a visit to Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

