State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Jarod Cooley, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command, looks out the window of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a flight from the Olympia Regional Airport to Yakima Training Center, July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)