Col. Craig Broyles, commander, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard welcomes Washington State Governor senior staff and State Agency Directors to Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9191087
|VIRIN:
|250717-D-MN117-3527
|Resolution:
|4788x3276
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.