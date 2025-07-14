State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Megan Puterbaugh, UH-60 Pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command, prepares a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for flight from the Olympia Regional Airport to Yakima Training Center, July 17, 2025 in Olympia, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|07.16.2025
|07.20.2025 14:30
|9191061
|250717-D-MN117-5466
|4608x3396
|5.8 MB
|OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|0
