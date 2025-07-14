State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard tours displays with the Washington State Governor senior staff and State Agency Directors during a visit to Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)