Sgt. Tyler Johnston, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command, observes the blades of the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in preparation for flight from Yakima Training Center to Olympia Regional Airport, July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9191064
|VIRIN:
|250717-D-MN117-8572
|Resolution:
|4332x3432
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.