State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Tyler Johnston, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command, observes the blades of the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in preparation for flight from Yakima Training Center to Olympia Regional Airport, July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)