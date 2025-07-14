A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, 96th Aviation Troop Command flies above the clouds in route to the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. . (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9191059
|VIRIN:
|250717-D-MN117-8092
|Resolution:
|4224x2748
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.