State Agency Directors and Governor’s Staff visit Raven Focus 2025

Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General, Washington National Guard talks with Shane Esquibel, Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson’s Chief of Staff, during a visit to Raven Focus 2025 at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)