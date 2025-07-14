F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, converses with Okinawan civic leaders after a tour of an F-15EX Eagle II from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, July 18, 2025. The visit to the 18th Wing for integration and familiarization training with local units and joint partners marks a key step in preparing for the permanent arrival of 36 F-15EX aircraft at Kadena in spring 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)