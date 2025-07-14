Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, converses with Okinawan civic leaders after a tour of an F-15EX Eagle II from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, July 18, 2025. The visit to the 18th Wing for integration and familiarization training with local units and joint partners marks a key step in preparing for the permanent arrival of 36 F-15EX aircraft at Kadena in spring 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 05:01
    Photo ID: 9187440
    VIRIN: 250718-F-LF796-1001
    Resolution: 7065x4710
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena AB
    INDOPACOM
    F-15EX
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    F-15EX Eagle II
    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    5th Test and Evaluation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download