F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul McManus, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts post flight checks on an F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. This short-term visit marked a key milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing effort to modernize U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)