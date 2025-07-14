U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul McManus, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts post flight checks on an F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. This short-term visit marked a key milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing effort to modernize U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)
|07.16.2025
|07.18.2025 05:01
|9187435
|250716-F-KO634-1117
|5819x3872
|435.57 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|0
F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
