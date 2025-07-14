Two U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle IIs assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxi after landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Local units conducted integration and familiarization training with the F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9187434
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-KO634-1061
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|525.21 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
No keywords found.