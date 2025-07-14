F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle IIs assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, taxi after landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Local units conducted integration and familiarization training with the F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)