F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. During the transition to the F-15EX, the U.S. Air Force will sustain a steady-state presence at Kadena through a combination of 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)