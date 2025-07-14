F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. The F-15EX plays a critical role in modern warfare, providing substantial additional capacity for long-range fires, sensors, and electronic warfare in contested areas, complementing 5th generation fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — In a significant milestone for U.S. airpower modernization in the Indo-Pacific, two F-15EX Eagle II aircraft from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, arrived at Kadena Air Base, July 12, 2025, for integration and familiarization training with local units and joint partners.



This overseas deployment of the F-15EX, the Air Force’s most advanced iteration of the Eagle platform, offers a strategic preview of what lies ahead for forward-based airpower in the region. The visit sets the stage for the permanent arrival of 36 F-15EX aircraft at Kadena in spring 2026– part of a long-term transformation to maintain U.S. air dominance in a dynamic theater.



“The arrival of the F-15EX at Kadena marks more than just a training opportunity, it’s a glimpse into the future of airpower in the Indo-Pacific,” said Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander. “By operating this next-generation platform in its future environment, we’re laying the groundwork for seamless integration, sustained readiness, and a decisive edge in a rapidly evolving security landscape.”



During its time in the region at other locations, the aircraft will also take part in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025.



In parallel, familiarization and integration training provide aircrews and maintenance teams valuable opportunities to collect data that informs and improves future operations and support efforts. These efforts contribute to a deeper understanding of logistics, sustainment, and mission integration in a forward-deployed environment.



“We’re using every test mission to gather critical data that helps refine the F-15EX and shape how we’ll operate and maintain it,” said 1st Lt. Kaylee O’Connor, officer in charge of Red Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “When the platform arrives at Kadena, it will integrate seamlessly with existing systems. These insights—from parts and sustainment to operational tempo—ensure it's mission-ready from day one.”



Equipped with cutting-edge avionics, next-generation radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, and expanded payload capacity, the F-15EX represents a leap forward in both offensive and defensive capabilities. Its integration will bolster Kadena’s ability to deter through strength, advance our war-fighting capabilities, and defend Japan under the U.S.-Japan security alliance.



Throughout the transition, the U.S. Air Force is committed to maintaining a continuous and credible airpower presence at Kadena, supported by a rotational mix of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to ensure mission readiness.



As the regional security landscape continues to evolve, the 18th Wing stands ready to deliver agile, lethal, and resilient airpower at a moment’s notice. The F-15EX’s debut in the Pacific is not just a milestone; it reflects the direction of future airpower capabilities.