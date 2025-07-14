U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Conner Geyer, propulsion craftsman assigned to the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, conducts post flight checks on an F-15EX Eagle II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. The 18th Wing remains steadfast in its mission to provide credible combat air power to deter regional aggression, assure allies and partners, and, if necessary, defend Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9187430
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-LF796-1179
|Resolution:
|5706x3796
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
