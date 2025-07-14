F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josue Barban, right, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts post flight checks on an F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. During the transition to the F-15EX, the U.S. Air Force will sustain a steady-state presence at Kadena through a combination of 4th and 5th generation aircraft.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)