U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josue Barban, right, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts post flight checks on an F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. During the transition to the F-15EX, the U.S. Air Force will sustain a steady-state presence at Kadena through a combination of 4th and 5th generation aircraft.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9187437
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-KO634-1150
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|500.28 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution
