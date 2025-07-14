Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution [Image 9 of 10]

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mathew Lighter, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, refuels an F-15EX Eagle II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. This short-term visit marked a key milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing effort to modernize U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 05:01
    VIRIN: 250716-F-KO634-1229
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    Kadena AB
    INDOPACOM
    F-15EX
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    F-15EX Eagle II
    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    5th Test and Evaluation Squadron

