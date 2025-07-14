F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mathew Lighter, assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, refuels an F-15EX Eagle II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. This short-term visit marked a key milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing effort to modernize U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)