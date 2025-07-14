Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025.This short-term visit marked a key milestone in the Department of Defense’s ongoing effort to modernize U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 05:01
    VIRIN: 250716-F-LF796-1110
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    F-15EX visit offers first look at Indo-Pacific airpower evolution

    TAGS

    Kadena AB
    INDOPACOM
    F-15EX
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    F-15EX Eagle II
    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    5th Test and Evaluation Squadron

