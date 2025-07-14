51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Senior Airman Lyle Malfoy Paras, right, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron surgical technologist, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. The 51st HCOS plays a vital role in sustaining warfighter readiness by providing comprehensive medical care and rapid response to Airmen, families, and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)