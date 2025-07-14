51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leaaron Santos, left, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostic imaging technologist, provides a radiology brief to Col. Ryan Ley, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. The radiology department provides a range of imaging services, including radiography, computed tomography, and ultrasound, to support comprehensive patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)