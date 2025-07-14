51st FW Immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Norbu Tsering, left, 36th Fighter Squadron independent duty medical technician, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Ley’s immersion with the 36th FS offered him valuable insight on how IDMTs support medical care and operational readiness, helping ensure personnel are mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) (This photo has been edited for security measures)
