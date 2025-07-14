51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terra Thomas, right, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, briefs Col. Ryan Ley, center right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, center left, 51st FW command chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Coveralls are a protective suit worn by medical personnel in the event if a patient has any chemical exposure and needs to be decontaminated before any treatment is received to prevent further contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)