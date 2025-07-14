Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW Mustang Immersion [Image 13 of 15]

    51st FW Mustang Immersion

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terra Thomas, right, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, briefs Col. Ryan Ley, center right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, center left, 51st FW command chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Coveralls are a protective suit worn by medical personnel in the event if a patient has any chemical exposure and needs to be decontaminated before any treatment is received to prevent further contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9184368
    VIRIN: 250715-F-SA893-1058
    Resolution: 5841x3286
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51st FW Mustang Immersion [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

