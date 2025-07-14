51st FW Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Al Fatah, left, 51st Operations Support Squadron control tower senior watch supervisor, briefs Col. Ryan Ley, center right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, right, 51st FW command chief, on a gas mask demonstration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and while enhancing regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)