    51st FW Mustang Immersion [Image 7 of 15]

    51st FW Mustang Immersion

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, discusses flightline operations with Lt. Col. Lance Tucker, 51st Operations Support Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Ley’s immersion with the 51st OSS provided valuable insight into how flightline operations contribute to mission success in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9184357
    VIRIN: 250715-F-SA893-1002
    Resolution: 5627x3165
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    51st Fighter Wing
    immersion tour
    25th FGS
    51st HCOS
    36th FGS
    Osan Air Base

