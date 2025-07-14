51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, discusses flightline operations with Lt. Col. Lance Tucker, 51st Operations Support Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. Ley’s immersion with the 51st OSS provided valuable insight into how flightline operations contribute to mission success in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)