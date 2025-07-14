51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Diaz Hernandez, center, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, briefs Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, center left, 51st FW command chief, on urgent care procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. The 51st HCOS supports warfighting readiness by providing critical medical services, including emergency care, surgical support, and preventive health measures, ensuring personnel are fit for duty and prepared for global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) (This photo has been edited for security measures)