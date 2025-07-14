Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW Mustang Immersion [Image 12 of 15]

    51st FW Mustang Immersion

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Diaz Hernandez, center, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, briefs Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, center left, 51st FW command chief, on urgent care procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. The 51st HCOS supports warfighting readiness by providing critical medical services, including emergency care, surgical support, and preventive health measures, ensuring personnel are fit for duty and prepared for global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) (This photo has been edited for security measures)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9184364
    VIRIN: 250715-F-SA893-1049
    Resolution: 6028x3391
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    immersion tour
    25th FGS
    51st HCOS
    36th FGS
    Osan Air Base

