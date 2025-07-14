51st FW Mustang Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sergio Lopez, left, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, shows flight gear storage to Col. Ryan Ley, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. AFE personnel are vital in delivering safe and mission-ready support equipment for pilots and air crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)