51st FW Mustang Immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Senior Airman Terra Thomas, center, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, and Staff Sgt. Hyun Mung Seo, right, 51st OMRS dental lab technician, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2025. The airtight decontamination room is used in the event if a patient has any chemical exposure and needs to be decontaminated before any treatment is received to prevent further contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)