129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron conduct an expedited search and recovery drill during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The scenario simulated a high-threat environment where speed and rapid collection of remains and personal effects are prioritized over detailed site processing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)