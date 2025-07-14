129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron conduct a search line sweep during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The exercise reinforced proper formation movement, visual scanning techniques, and coordinated team actions essential to effective search and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)