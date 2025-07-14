129th Force Support Flight Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Photo By Master Sgt. Ray Aquino | A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 129th Force Support Flight signals a simulated...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ray Aquino | A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 129th Force Support Flight signals a simulated remains discovery duringf search and recovery training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The signal alerts team members to halt and document the location before recovery. The training, conducted with the 141st Force Support Squadron, reinforced procedures for identifying, marking, and processing remains in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino) see less | View Image Page

MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Calif. — Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight, joined by Airmen from the 141st Force Support Squadron from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., conducted mortuary affairs training here to enhance their readiness for search and recovery operations in both permissive and austere environments.



The training met the unit’s annual home station requirement and focused on standardized procedures for recovering remains and personal effects with accuracy, accountability and dignity. Search and recovery operations are a critical, if often unseen, part of military readiness—ensuring service members are recovered, identified and returned home with honor.



“This training ensures our team is ready to respond under any conditions—whether it’s a deliberate recovery after an incident or a rapid response in a contested area,” said Master Sgt. Dawn Walker, 129th Services Superintendent. “It’s about doing the job right, no matter the environment.”



A standard search and recovery team consists of 11 personnel: team lead, two flankers and eight line members. Everyone has a specific role to ensure complete and accurate documentation. At a simulated incident site, team members practice identifying and recovering human remains, portions of remains, and personal effects, honing skills crucial for any actual incident.



“One member captures GPS coordinates and photographs each site, while another sketches and maps the area,” Walker said. “Everyone moves in a coordinated line, scanning the ground carefully for any remains or personal items.”



The team also trained on the expedited recovery method, designed for environments where time or safety concerns don’t allow for a full, deliberate sweep. This version simulates operations in contested environments or during mass-casualty events where the priority is to recover quickly and safely.



“Expedited recovery is about moving fast,” Walker explained. “You go in, tag and collect remains or effects, and exit quickly. It’s less detailed, but necessary when the environment doesn’t allow for a slow process.”



By reinforcing both techniques, the 129th Force Support Flight and 141st Force Support Squadron ensure they can respond to a wide range of mission scenarios—from peacetime humanitarian events to high-stress wartime recoveries. The training also builds confidence, ensuring that each Airman on the team understands their responsibilities and the gravity of the task.



“This is one of the most solemn duties we prepare for,” Walker added. “It’s about more than completing a checklist. It’s about honoring those who can’t speak for themselves.”



Through continued readiness training like this, the 129th Rescue Wing maintains its ability to carry out every mission with professionalism, precision and respect—no matter the setting.