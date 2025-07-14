129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron recover and document simulated remains during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The hands-on scenario emphasized proper handling techniques, detailed logging, and team coordination in support of dignified search and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)