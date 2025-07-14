129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 129th Force Support Flight signals a simulated remains discovery duringf search and recovery training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The signal alerts team members to halt and document the location before recovery. The training, conducted with the 141st Force Support Squadron, reinforced procedures for identifying, marking, and processing remains in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9179453
|VIRIN:
|250710-Z-FO594-1035
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
129th Force Support Flight Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
