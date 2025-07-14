129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dawn Walker, 129th Force Support Flight services superintendent, instructs an Airman on how to properly document the coordinates of a recovery site during a search and recovery training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The joint training with Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and 141st Force Support Squadron focused on accurate remains accountability, site mapping, and readiness for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)