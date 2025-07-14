129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron carry a simulated remains pouch during a search and recovery training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The joint training event focused on proper remains handling, team coordination, and accountability procedures to ensure readiness for contingency and mass-casualty operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)