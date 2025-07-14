U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron carry a simulated remains pouch during a search and recovery training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The joint training event focused on proper remains handling, team coordination, and accountability procedures to ensure readiness for contingency and mass-casualty operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9179448
|VIRIN:
|250710-Z-FO594-1012
|Resolution:
|3008x4512
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
No keywords found.