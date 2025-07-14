Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dawn Walker, 129th Force Support Flight services superintendent, instructs Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and 141st Force Support Squadron on proper search line spacing and movement techniques during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The training emphasized formation discipline, contamination control, and coordination essential to effective search and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9179450
    VIRIN: 250710-Z-FO594-1026
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Services
    Search and recovery
    129th Rescue Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download