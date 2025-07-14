129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dawn Walker, 129th Force Support Flight services superintendent, instructs Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and 141st Force Support Squadron on proper search line spacing and movement techniques during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The training emphasized formation discipline, contamination control, and coordination essential to effective search and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)