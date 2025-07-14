U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Force Support Flight and the 141st Force Support Squadron identify and document simulated remains during a search and recovery operations training at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, July 10, 2025. The scenario-based exercise reinforced procedures for locating, marking, and reporting human remains and personal effects under field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9179452
|VIRIN:
|250710-Z-FO594-1032
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|9.69 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Force Support Squadron Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
129th Force Support Flight Trains for Dignified Recovery Operations
