Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brenden McNeely, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 Reaper aircraft craftsman, plays a game of KingFish Agile Combat Employment during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. Kingfish ACE is a strategy game that centers around a hypothetical scenario set in the Western Pacific, where players are tasked with employing forces to generate air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)