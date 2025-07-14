An airman from the 49th Wing rolls a die during a game of KingFish Agile Combat Employment during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. Kingfish ACE allows players to explore creative solutions in the game that could be useful in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
