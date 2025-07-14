U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, explains the rules of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base’s wargames at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. Similar to Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, the BEAR Base’s wargames provide Airmen the opportunity to see the logistics side of things that go into BEAR Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
