    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 4 of 9]

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, explains the rules of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base’s wargames at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. Similar to Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, the BEAR Base’s wargames provide Airmen the opportunity to see the logistics side of things that go into BEAR Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9179307
    VIRIN: 250708-F-WJ136-1152
    Resolution: 6331x4221
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    BEARBase
    WarfightersEdgeLogisticsSymposium
    BasicExpeditionaryAirfieldResourcesBase

