Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

From July 8 through 11, Airmen from Team Holloman and Kirtland Air Force Base gathered for the installation’s first-ever Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium, a four-day event focused on expanding awareness, collaboration, and innovation across the logistics enterprise.



The event was organized by the Holloman Chapter of the Logistics Officers Association and gave Airmen the opportunity to see how logistics plays a key role in the Air Force.



“This symposium wasn’t just for those in the logistics career fields,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sophia Davis, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant officer in charge. “We invited the entire base because we rely on everyone to make the mission happen. When we understand each other’s roles, we become more effective as a team.”



The goal was to break down stovepipes of combining career fields and to highlight how every job contributes to daily operations, not solely those in logistics or maintenance.



The event showcased the full spectrum of logistics, from supply chain management to vehicle maintenance to munitions. With participation from units across the installation and partner bases like Kirtland, the symposium emphasized unity, integration, and cross-functional collaboration.



Throughout the week, attendees heard from senior leaders, including U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Combat Command director of logistics, engineering and force protection.



Each senior leader shared their insights, which directly tied to Holloman’s operations, ranging from MQ-9 Reaper missions to the strategic sustainment of F-16 Fighting Falcons.



Airmen also toured the 635th Materiel Maintenance group, the Air Force’s only organic Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources unit, gaining an inside look at one of the Air Force’s most unique deployment capabilities. The tour was followed by a custom BEAR Base wargame, which placed participants in a simulated environment to navigate real-world logistics challenges that BEAR Base may be projected to encounter.



“I’ve led teams across NATO in creating large-scale operational exercises and wargames that took months or years of planning to test Joint Force Commands and inter-governmental agencies,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, 635th MMG commander. “When I saw the dilemmas our ‘BEAR’ men and women were facing, I knew I could use my experience to develop a tactical, educational and experiential wargame that challenges their decision-making and resourcefulness in a quick and engaging way.”



Also known as “BEAR Necessities,” the wargame offered Airmen a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of BEAR Base to deploy tasked ready and non-ready unit type codes, which consisted of war reserve materiel equipment and personnel. Each UTC represented a unique capability, crucial for supporting lethality in military operations.



Just like Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, the game sees players deploying to austere locations and also employs unforeseen events that can disrupt daily operations.



In the days after the BEAR Base tour, Airmen participating were treated to a leadership panel and were provided mentorship and shared lessons from across diverse operational backgrounds. The symposium concluded with rounds of the Kingfish ACE, a series of tabletop scenarios that challenged integrated teams across different ranks to collaborate under pressure, make risk-informed decisions, and operate effectively across career fields.



Designed to build perspective and strengthen cross-functional partnerships, the symposium offered a platform for meaningful conversations and hands-on experience that extended far beyond the logistics career field.



“Most of the Airmen here had never interacted with some of these logistics functions,” said Davis. “This gave them a chance to learn, connect, and see how they fit into the larger picture, and that understanding strengthens the entire wing.”