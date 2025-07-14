Airmen from the 49th Wing set up a tactical game of KingFish Agile Combat Employment during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. Kingfish ACE is a strategy game that centers around a hypothetical scenario set in the Western Pacific, where players are tasked with employing forces to generate air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9179310
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-WJ136-1004
|Resolution:
|7410x4940
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
No keywords found.