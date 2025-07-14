Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Airmen tour the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group's new storage facility during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. The 635th MMG is responsible for the storage and upkeep of a wide variety of war reserve materiel, while also providing the materials to set up make-shift tents and structures for down-range operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9179306
    VIRIN: 250708-F-WJ136-1106
    Resolution: 7644x5096
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    BEARBase
    WarfightersEdgeLogisticsSymposium
    BasicExpeditionaryAirfieldResourcesBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download