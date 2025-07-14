Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen Torma, 49th Maintenance Group deputy commander, speaks to Airmen during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 9, 2025. During the symposium, 49th Wing leadership spoke with Airmen about real-world experiences and provided more information on how important the logistics side of the U.S. Air Force is. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)