U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen Torma, 49th Maintenance Group deputy commander, speaks to Airmen during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 9, 2025. During the symposium, 49th Wing leadership spoke with Airmen about real-world experiences and provided more information on how important the logistics side of the U.S. Air Force is. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9179309
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-WJ136-1120
|Resolution:
|6518x4345
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium
No keywords found.