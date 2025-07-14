Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sheila Jaquez, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron commissioned officer in charge of inventory, speaks to Airmen about the capabilities of the 635th MMSS during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. Airmen from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico and the 49th Wing were given an insight into the logistics aspect of the Air Force, providing them with the information necessary to not only understand logistics but also work with them as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)