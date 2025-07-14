Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium [Image 2 of 9]

    Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sheila Jaquez, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron commissioned officer in charge of inventory, speaks to Airmen about the capabilities of the 635th MMSS during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. Airmen from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico and the 49th Wing were given an insight into the logistics aspect of the Air Force, providing them with the information necessary to not only understand logistics but also work with them as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

