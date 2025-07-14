Holloman hosts first-ever in-house Logistics Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Douglas Tupper, 49th Maintenance Group chaplain, listens to a keynote speaker's presentation during the Warfighter’s Edge Logistics Symposium at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2025. The symposium featured events ranging from keynote speakers, Kingfish Agile Combat Employment play-throughs, a tour of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base and more, providing Airmen from all career fields to see the importance of logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)