Jeremy Miller, licensed vocational nurse, helps patient David Phillips prepare for his dive session at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic provides three multiplace dives daily, accommodating up to six patients per dive, and four monoplace dives for one patient at a time. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)