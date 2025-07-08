Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Miller, licensed vocational nurse, adjusts gas pressure during a dive session at the Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 2, 2025. The mission of the Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic is to provide unparalleled advanced undersea and hyperbaric medicine, ensuring the peak operational demands of service members are met with exceptional care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)